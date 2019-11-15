Throwback Thursday: McKinley quarterback Abel Werner

Tonight, the Cover2 time machine goes back to 2002, the first and only year the McKinley Tigers got a taste of the state tournament.

Quarterback Abel Werner, in the second of his three years as the starter, put together the most prolific passing season in school history and helped the Tigers match a school record with nine wins.

His 34-yard touchdown toss to Isaiah Iaea with 5:12 on the clock was the game-winner against Farrington in the do-or-die OIA third place game to reach the state tournament.

Werner went island-hopping to Baldwin on Maui to record the Tigers’ only win ever in the state tournament before his incredible 2,982-yard, 24-touchdown junior season ended in a triple-overtime loss to Castle in the state semifinals.

After high school, Werner led San Joaquin Delta College to a conference title and bowl-game victory.

Today. Werner and his wife Danielle have three children and are back on island. In addition, Werner has teamed up three former Tiger teammates in the band “City Boys,” who have enjoyed two songs on the Top 5 charts on local radio.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Abel Werner of the McKinley Tigers