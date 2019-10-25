Throwback Thursday: Kapolei quarterback Shaydon Akuna

The Cover2 time machine goes back 10 years to take a look at Kapolei’s Swiss-army knife, Shaydon Akuna.

Safety, linebacker, running-back, receiver: Name a position and Akuna not only probably played it, but excelled at it.

Already taking more than 75 percent of the snaps as a two-way player, Akuna was called-in as the emergency quarterback and made history in the process, leading the Hurricanes to the program’s first-ever win over west-rival Mililani on the Trojans home turf.

He’d finish his senior season with three-different games where he scored on both offense and defense.

After his prep-run, Akuna became the first player from Kapolei to sign with Oregon State out of high school where he would spend two seasons in Corvallis before injuries ended his playing career.

Today, Akuna is back home in Hawaii where he works for NaKoa Construction and when his schedule allows it, helps the next generation of Hurricanes in the weight room.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Shaydon Akuna of the Kapolei Hurricanes.