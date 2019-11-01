Throwback Thursday: Kamehameha quarterback Caleb Spencer

Tonight, we take the Cover-2 time machine to the early 2000s.

That’s when Kamehameha’s Caleb Spencer was creating a fireworks show from the hills of Kapalama. The quarterback lit the fuse on an offensive explosion in 2002 that had the Warriors post a 50-to-7 win over Punahou that still stands as the most lop-sided victory in rivalry history.

In two years as the starting quarterback, Spencer led the Warriors to 15 wins with over 1,800 passing yards.

After high school, Spencer changed positions and played collegiately at Nevada where he would score 14 touchdowns and help guide the Wolfpack to two bowl games, including a 2006 Hawaii Bowl title.

Today, Spencer and his wife, Megan, are proud parents of three children and he is the President of Warrior Printing – a full-service, custom apparel printing shop for personal and commercial service.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Caleb Spencer of the Kamehameha Warriors.