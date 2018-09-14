Throwback Thursday: Kailua receiver David Kaihenui

We take the Cover2 time machine to 2002, when a 6-foot Kailua receiver named David Kaihenui made history in the Surfriders’ first OIA game of the season.

Kaihenui caught four touchdown passes and set the state’s all-time, single-game receiving mark with 319 yards in a win over Campbell.

Interestingly enough, the head coach of the Surfriders at that time was Darren Johnson, currently the head man for the Sabers.

Since Kaihenui’s big game, five players have totaled at least 300 yards receiving in a game, but no on has yet to surpass Kaihenui, who averaged 46 yards per catch on that night.

Today, Kaihenui is a father of two on Hawaii island, where he is a professional hula and Polynesian show dancer.