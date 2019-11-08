Throwback Thursday: Kahuku quarterback Inoke Funaki

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine to the early 2000s where long before Jon Snow and Kawhi Leonard, it was Inoke Funaki that was touted as King of the North.

As the option-quarterback ended the 14-year dynasty of Saint Louis, leading Kahuku to back-to-back state championships in 2000 and 2001, the senior threw for 29 touchdowns and rushed for eight more prior to serving a two-year church mission in the Dominician Republic.

After returning home, he became a fan favorite for the home-team leading UH to the program’s first-ever road win over a ranked team, beating No. 21 Fresno-State 32-29 in 2008.

Today, Funaki and his wife Lilika and daughter Lupe live in Osaka where he coaches in the Japan’s American Football X-League.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Inoke Funaki of the Kahuku Red Raiders.