Throwback Thursday: Iolani’s record-setting running back Joe Igber

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine to 1999.

Iolani’s Joe Igber was the Barry Sanders of Hawaii high school football, cutting and darting his way through physically superior defenses to set the state’s career rushing record with 4,428 yards in 30 games over three seasons.

Editor’s Note: Igber’s record was finally broken by Mililani’s Vavae Malepeai, who rushed for 4,549 yards between 2013 and 2015.

Despite being the same size as his offensive line and defenses having 11 eyes on number 12, Igber averaged more than 200 yards per game as a senior, scoring 27 touchdowns in just 10 games.

After high school, Igber completed a prolific collegiate career at the University of California before cutting his football career short to realize a lifelong dream of becoming an architect.

Today, Igber owns his own architecture firm in the Bay Area and is a proud father of a 2-year-old daughter.