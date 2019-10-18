Throwback Thursday: ‘Iolani quarterback Kela Marciel

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine back 10 years where ‘Iolani’s Kela Marciel did whatever it took to keep the Koa Trophy on Kamoku Street.

As a junior, No. 10 was the quarterback for a DII championship Raider team, passing for over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

But as a senior, his athleticism was needed in the open-field and as a result, he recorded 12 interceptions as a defensive-back and was Jarrett Arakawa’s go-to-guy at receiver en-route to a second-straight state-crown.

Following his highly acclaimed prep-career, he played defensive back and receiver at Weber State earning multiple Big-Sky-Conference All-Academic Honors.

Today, the happily married father of two is a metals inspector at Pearl Harbor and serves as cornerbacks coach at his alma-mater.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Kela Marciel of the ‘Iolani Raiders.