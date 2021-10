Former Damien linebacker Ty Gwerder is this week’s Throwback Thursday topic.

The Kaneohe native played for his hometown Castle Knights before transferring to join the Monarchs in Houghtailing.

Gwerder, who attended college at UNLV, is now a standout MMA fighter with the Bellator promotion.

