NOH Place Like Home: Moanalua High School

Moanalua High School, home of Na Menehune, was established in 1972.

The campus in Salt Lake has long been associated with music.

The Moanalua marching band, which features over 200 strong on a yearly basis, has won countless awards over the years and made multiple trips to the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.

As for the gridiron, the blue-and-silver battled through some black-and-blue days, having gone 26 years before the program’s first winning season in 1989.

Twenty years later, the team brought home its first league title beating Aiea 21-7 for the OIA Division II championship.

Notable Moanalua alumni include former Clemson and current Oregon defensive lineman Scott Pagano, Spectrum OC16 play-by-play announcer Felipe Ojastro, and Miss America 2001 Angela Baraquio.