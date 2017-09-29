NOH Place Like Home: Kealakehe High School

Throwback Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kealakehe High School, home of the Waveriders, celebrates its 20th year.

The school in Kailua-Kona first opened its doors in August 1997 and graduated its first senior class in 2001.

Its successful robotics program began in 2010 and has since won multiple awards. The team was even invited to its first world championship in St. Louis, Mo.

Between 2004 and 2012, the Waveriders dominated the BIIF, winning seven league championships.

Notable alumni include a trio of Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list members Manase Hungalu (Oregon State), Asotui Eli (Hawaii), and John Ursua (Hawaii).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories