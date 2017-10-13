NOH Place Like Home: Hilo High School

Established in 1909, the school opened the doors of its current location in 1922.

In the classroom, Hilo has earned well-deserved attention of its academic accomplishments, evident by a record 21 valedictorians in the class of 2017. Eight percent of the graduating class finished with a GPA of 4.0 or higher.

On the gridiron, the Vikings have been the team to beat in the BIIF as of late, having won four consecutive Division I league titles.

Notable alumni include former county mayor and current state Sen. Lorraine Inouye, Detroit Pistons and University of Hawaii “Fab Five” coach “Red” Rocha, and UFC Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn.