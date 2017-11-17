NOH Place Like Home: Aloha Stadium

Throwback Thursday

Aloha Stadium is home of Hawaii football.

It opened on Sept. 12, 1975.

The 50,000-seat metal mecca has hosted every Hawaii high school football prep bowl and state championship game over the last 42 years.

That includes the state high school football attendance record game of 32,810 fans in 1978 when Waianae defeated Kamehameha 14-6.

On Saturday night, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association will hold its first-ever championship triple-header with Division II, Division I, and Open Division title games.

The first kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Tickets are still available here or you can watch all three games on Spectrum pay-per-view.

