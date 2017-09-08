NOH Place Like Home: Aiea High School

Throwback Thursday

The home of Na Alii first welcomed students to campus in 1961 on what used to be sugar plantation land.

Aiea has a host of awards for its academic programs including recognition as a blue-ribbon school in 1999.

Coach Wendell Say has been leading their football team since 1992.

His teams have won more than a hundred games in that time, including the first-ever OIA Division II crown in 2003. That team went on to be state runners-up.

Notable alumni include College Baseball Hall-of-Famer and former University of Hawaii pitcher Derek Tatsuno and KHON2 News anchor Joe Moore.

