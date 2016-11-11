Home Sweet Home: Saint Louis School

Saint Louis School was founded in 1846 as the College of Ahuimanu.

It moved 35 years later to Honolulu, eventually settling at Kalaepohaku, and named in honor of Bishop Louis Maigret’s patron saint, Louis IX.

Saint Louis has the most decorated football program in the state with 17 prep-bowl and state tournament titles.

All but two were led by legendary coach Cal Lee. The most recent came in 2010 with future Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota at quarterback.

Mariota is one of 15 former Crusaders to make an NFL roster in the last 20 years. Another is Hall-of-Fame nominee Olin Kreutz.

Other former alumni include Saint Damien of Molokai, former Hawaii governor John A. Burns, and New York Mets post-season hero Benny Agbayani.