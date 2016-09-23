Home Sweet Home: Roosevelt High School

Roosevelt High School was established in 1932 and was once an ILH member holding an intense rivalry with Punahou.

The two schools battled for the paintbrush trophy from 1948 to 1969.

Roosevelt was the first high school in the state to have an artificial turf field. Its stadium is named for former coach Ticky Vasconcellos.

Former UH All-American and 2012 CFL most outstanding player Chad Owens used to play for the Roughriders.

Other alumni include 2012 Olympic wrestling bronze medalist Clarissa Chun, broadcaster Larry Price, and entertainer Bruno Mars.

