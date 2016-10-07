Home Sweet Home: McKinley High School

The home of the Tigers was founded in 1865 and named for President William McKinley, the 25th President of the United States.

Several buildings on campus are on the National Register of Historic Places.

McKinley currently plays its home games at Roosevelt, but an under-construction upgrade could allow for home games on campus.

Former all-OIA running back and McKinley alum Sam Cantiberos is now the head coach.

Other alumni include the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, former Hawaii Gov. George Ariyoshi, and legendary Olympian Duke Kahanamoku.