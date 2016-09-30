Home Sweet Home: Kapolei High School

Kapolei High School first opened its doors to students in 2000 with a football program kicking off two years later.

The program’s only head coach is Darren Hernandez.

The on-campus stadium opened in 2005 and the Hurricanes defended their turf going undefeated at home.

NFL Pro Bowl practices were held there for the better part of a decade.

KHON2 traffic reporter and Kapolei graduate T.C. Casison helps entertain the home fans serving as house DJ.

Other alumni include former U.S. Naval Academy quarterback Kaipo-Noa Kaheaku-Enhada, actress and “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Sheena Sakai, and current 9th-ranked UFC flyweight Louis Smolka.

