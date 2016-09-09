Home Sweet Home: Chelsea Hardin takes us to the Windward side

Throwback Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
a7adcf12a6394853baf475727c1f5c9c_174395

This week, Chelsea Hardin goes to beautiful and windy Kailua, home of the Surfriders.

Kailua High was built in 1955 at the site of the current middle school. A new campus 1.7 miles mauka welcomed students 1962 and has served the community ever since.

1962 is also the year Alex Kane, the “silver fox” joined the program. The stadium is named in his honor. One of his pupils, Hou’oli Wong is the current head coach.

Other proud Kailua alums include UH football legend Samson Satele, recording artist Paula Fuga, and some guy named Rob DeMello.

Cross-town rival Kalaheo also uses the Surfrider’s field.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories