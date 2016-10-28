Chelsea Hardin goes Home Sweet Home to Waipahu

The home of the Marauders was founded in 1938.

The school’s original nickname “Golden Marauder” was initially a reference to the B-26 Marauder which was abundant during the WWII years.

Over the years “golden” was dropped and “pirate” imagery became more common.

Waipahu is in the process of getting a new home field which is scheduled to be ready for next season.

They’re one of seven schools on the island with at least ten OIA league titles.

Waipahu is now coached by Bryson Carvalho, who’s been on the staff for two OIA title teams.

Notable alums include former UH and MMA legend Falaniko Vitale, world boxing champion Brian Viloria, and 11-year MLB pitcher Jerome Williams.