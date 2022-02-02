Three Hawaii high school football prospects sign with mainland schools

Wednesday’s National Signing Day marked the start of the final signing period for the state’s top high school football seniors.

Among the prospects that signed were a trio of local stars, with all three signing with mainland schools.

Saint Louis quarterback and former Hawaii commit AJ Bianco signed with Nevada after flipping his commitment in favor of the Wolf Pack on Jan. 19.

Kailua standout defensive end Blazen Lono-Wong signed with Arizona State, choosing the Sun Devils over a Hawaii offer.

Kailua DE Blazen Lono-Wong joined @KHONnews' Wake Up 2Day this morning to talk about signing with Arizona State. The Surfriders standout was a finalist for #Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year // More #SiginigDay coverage 👉 https://t.co/c7VD6bcvGb @BlazenLW 🤙 #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/IwSuLjNKad — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 2, 2022

Lastly, Kapa’a standout offensive lineman Kawika Rogers signed with Oregon after offers from Arizona State, Fresno State and Hawaii.