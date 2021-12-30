Solomone Malafu leads Kapa’a to HHSAA Division II title game rout over Kamehameha-Maui

Kapa’a won its first ever HHSAA football state championship with a 61-7 win over Kamehameha-Maui in the Division II championship game on Thursday Night at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Junior athlete Solomone Malafu led the way for the Warriors with a true ironman performance with four touchdowns on four carries for a total of 152 yards, including a state tournament-record 98-yard touchdown on the team’s first offensive play of the game.

Defensively, Malafu had a team-high five tackles, including three for loss to go with an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Kapa’a closes its 2021 campaign at a perfect 8-0 in head coach Mike Tresler’s first year, while Kamehameha-Maui finishes 5-3 in the program’s first-ever state championship game appearance in football.

Thursday night marks the end of the HHSAA football season, with Kahuku, ‘Iolani and Kapa’a taking home state titles. All three programs were runners-up the last time there was a full state tournament in 2019.