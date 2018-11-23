Rising Stars in the Division II title game

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lahainaluna and Kapaa are the two football teams left alive in Division II.

Let's learn about these teams' risings stars.

Both of these teams want to run. For the Lunas, Josh Tihada is only a junior, but this will be his seventh state tournament game. He's got 11 rushing touchdowns in the state tournament, one short of the state record. If this is a close game in the second half, the Lunas will definitely draw on his experience.

Warriors senior running back Ryan "Ryno" Banasihan doesn't touch the ball a whole lot, but if you look at the team's past wins in the state tournament, he's played a major role. Two years ago in a game against Damien, he had the first touchdown to get the team on the path to victory.

Last year saw an unbelievable seven-overtime Division II championship game. See what happens with this year's title game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.