Rising Star: Waipahu safety Deacon Kapea

Rising Star

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This week, we dive into the Division I playoff pool where a senior Marauder prepares to pick off the rest of the competition.

The Raiders discovered this the hard way as their five-game winning streak and any hopes for a Division I title ended abruptly last week. 

Enter 5-foot-11, 200 pound safety Deacon Kapea. Number 2 rejuvenated the Waipahu defense, snagging three interceptions in the second half at Aloha Stadium, overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat Iolani by one point. It was a thrilling end indeed.

Kapea hopes to add to his total this weekend and hopefully a Koa Trophy for the Marauder faithful as they take on defending champions Hilo in a battle for all the gold and silver marbles.

