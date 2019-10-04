Rising Star: Waianae receiver Saege Ayala

We’re out on the West Side to check in on this week’s Rising Star, Waianae junior Saege Ayala.

A 5-foot-6, 167-pound receiver, Ayala has helped kickstart the offense this season under first-year coach Mike Fanoga.

Now the wins haven’t quite come just yet, but the offense has made a significant improvement in 2019, already with 40 more points scored than a year ago in two less games.

Ayala, in his first year of varsity football, leads the team with 250 yards receiving and his four touchdown grabs are as many as the entire Waianae team had in each of the previous two seasons.

He’s caught at least one pass in every game and his two best receiving outputs have come against some pretty good opponents in Kahuku and Campbell.

The Seariders season will end in two weeks, but not before they get to take their shot against against a couple of ILH schools in Kamehameha and Saint Louis.