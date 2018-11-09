Rising Star: Voting now open for 2018 Cover2 Awards

A total of 130 ultra-talented players representing more than 30 schools on four islands, along with 15 of the best head coaches in the country, have been named finalists for the Cover2 Awards handed out two weeks from today.

Now the races in each category are expected to be extremely tight, with some players looking to make history.

Saint Louis defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele and Campbell defensive back Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa can join Tua Tagovailoa as the only two-time Cover2 Award winners.

Tuitele, the reigning Olin Kreutz Award winner, is a finalist for the Manti Teo Award while Adkins-Kupukaa is trying to repeat as the Herman Wedemeyer Award winner.

Remember, all 130 finalists are eligible for the Marcus Mariota Award as state player of the year.

Fan voting is now open. Click here to vote!

Over the first five years of the Cover2 Awards, more than 250,000 have been casted.