WAILUKU, Maui (KHON2) -- Following the latest data on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against the omicron variant, Maui County decided that booster shots will be required for people to be considered fully vaccinated.

This new qualification will be going into effect on Saturday, Jan. 8. However, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino's office has yet to declare how this will impact county workers, as well as the county's Safer Outside program.