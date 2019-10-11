Rising Star: Saint Louis slotback Isaac Silva

Now, we all know how talented that Saint Louis locker room is, especially at receiver. We know the names Wilson, Sykes and Nishigaya, but the skill level of that receiving corps doesn’t stop there.

The run-and-shoot needs a fourth receiver, and that’s where we find 5-foot-10 senior slotback Isaac Silva.

One of six Crusaders to catch touchdown passes this season, Silva’s 32 receptions are more than both Roman Wilson, who is headed to Michigan, and Matt Sykes, who will be at UCLA next year.

Silva is just another dependable receiver for quarterback Jayden de Laura to throw to, catching at least six passes in four games this season. His lone touchdown of the year came against Mililani and he posted 13 combined catches in the Crusaders’ two biggest wins of the season — against nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman and ILH rival Punahou.

Stopping the two outside guys and Nishigaya in the slot has proven to be next to impossible, but add in Silva’s durability as another pass catcher out there, and it’s no wonder the Crusaders are a top-10 team in the country.

Saint Louis goes for win No. 35 in a row Friday night out at Waianae.