Nanakuli’s quarterback Keahi Ah Sui is this week’s rising star.

In a 49-0 win over Kalaheo last week, Ah Sui completed 13 of his 19 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Ah Sui also has a rich baseball background as his father, Silas, was selected in the 42nd round of the 2000 MLB Draft.

The full segment, featuring Honolulu Star Advertiser prep sports editor Billy Hull, can be seen in full above.