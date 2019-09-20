Rising Star: Moanalua receiver Rudy Kealohi

Tonight we are checking in one one of the top passing offenses in the state.

All Moanalua has done this season is win every game it’s played, and a big reason why is Rudy Kealohi.

Listed at 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, the senior slotback has flourished for the last two years in coach Savai’i Eselu’s air-raid passing attack.

The team’s leading receiver a season ago, Kealohi just went over 100 catches for his career and is again at the top of the Moanalua receiving chart this season with 45 catches for 555 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

While Na Menehune has won its big games locally with wins over ‘Iolani and Leilehua already, it’s always a bit different when representing his home state against mainland competition.

Kealohi shined in the desert heat in Las Vegas earlier this month, going for a career-high 198 yards and two touchdowns on a staggering 13 receptions in a 21-6 victory over Sierra Vista.

His dependability and elusiveness has him currently leading the state averaging 111 receiving yards a game.

He’s also helped Moanalua climb to No. 6 in the state, which is the best ranking in school history.

Na Menehune can improve to 14-1 over its last 15 games with a win Saturday at defending Division I state champion Waipahu.