This week’s Rising Star comes all the way from Central Oahu.

So far this year, Mililani senior Damien Santiago kicked 19 for 19 extra points with 97 points under his belt.

Number 17 can come in and kick that game-winning point.

Second-ranked Mililani faces Nanakuli this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mililani’s Kauinana Stadium.