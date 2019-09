Lahainaluna takes on Konawaena for the Division II title.

This will be the show-stealer of Saturday’s three championship games.

The Lahainaluna offense will run the ball, led by sophomore Joshua Tihada.

If you’re Konawaena, you’re going to have to stop the run.

They have a good chance with 6-foot-1 sophomore Alex Muti.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.