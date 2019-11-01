Rising Star: Lahainaluna receiver Kai Bookland

We’re on Maui this week to check in on Lahainaluna receiver Kai Bookland.

As we all know, the Lunas are a run-heavy offense but they can sprinkle in a little passing game when needed, and that’s where Bookland fits right in.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, Bookland is a solid route runner with great hands, and got the experience of the lifetime over the summer, catching passes from University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald during a camp on the Valley Isle.

As the son of Lahainaluna intermediate principal Stacy Bookland, it’s no surprise that Kai also excels in the classroom with a high GPA.

Just 10 days ago, he received an opportunity to play football at Pacific University in Oregon, so his playing days might not be done just yet.

But before then, Bookland and the Lunas, who wrapped up a 13th straight MIL championship, are headed back to the state tournament, where they will attempt to win a fourth state crown next month.