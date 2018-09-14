Rising Star: Konawaena's Marc Basa

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Five-foot-11 Konawaena junior receiver Marc Basa is turning heads in the BIIF.

His athleticism, skill, and deceptive speed have impressed many since being brought up from JV last post season.

Number 15 showcased game-changing stats in a blowout win against Keaau, leading the offense with over 100 receiving yards and a trip to pay dirt.

But this humble analyst would argue his biggest highlight was a 50-yard snag against the Red Raiders earlier this season, which was unfortunately negated by a mysterious pass interference penalty.

Averaging nearly 20 yards per game, Basa is going to be a force to reckon with on Coach Brad Uemoto's high tempo spread offense.

Konawaena plays Waiakea Friday at 7 p.m. at Julian Yates Field.