Rising Star: Konawaena receiver Kaden Baptista

This week we’re hoping a plane to the Big Island to check in on Konawaena sophomore Kaden Baptista.

Listed at 5-feet 11 and 170 pounds, Baptista has played at least four different positions for the Wildcats this season. He’s scored touchdowns as both a quarterback and a receiver, he intercepted at least one pass in each of his first three games as a starting defensive back, and he’s even got a leg to handle punting duties for the perennial D-II state contenders.

One of Baptista’s picks came against California powerhouse Mission Viejo, and last weekend against Keaau, one of his two scores came on a short pass that he took 96 yards to paydirt.

A maestro at multiple positions, Baptista said it’s all about paying attention to detail, something coach Brad Uemoto repeats over and over to his Wildcats squad.

Up next is a home game against Waiakea tomorrow and then the big showdown at Julian Yates Field against Hilo awaits.