Rising Star: Konawaena receiver Kaden Baptista

Rising Star
Posted: / Updated:

This week we’re hoping a plane to the Big Island to check in on Konawaena sophomore Kaden Baptista.

Listed at 5-feet 11 and 170 pounds, Baptista has played at least four different positions for the Wildcats this season. He’s scored touchdowns as both a quarterback and a receiver, he intercepted at least one pass in each of his first three games as a starting defensive back, and he’s even got a leg to handle punting duties for the perennial D-II state contenders.

One of Baptista’s picks came against California powerhouse Mission Viejo, and last weekend against Keaau, one of his two scores came on a short pass that he took 96 yards to paydirt.

A maestro at multiple positions, Baptista said it’s all about paying attention to detail, something coach Brad Uemoto repeats over and over to his Wildcats squad.

Up next is a home game against Waiakea tomorrow and then the big showdown at Julian Yates Field against Hilo awaits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories