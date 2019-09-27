Rising Star: Kapaa running back Baba Na-O

We’re over on the Garden Isle this week to check in on the Kapaa Warriors and junior running back Baba Na-O.

Playing running back at Kapaa means you’ve got to be a workhorse, and Na-O is exactly that.

Averaging more than 20 carries through his first four games, the 5-foot-8, 165-pound junior is averaging nearly 150 rushing yards an outing so far this season, and is coming off a two-touchdown performance in a 24-0 shutout of Waimea on Friday.

Not only is he carrying the load on offense during league play, where the Warriors are 3-0 and outscoring opponents 75-2, he also rushed 22 times for 78 yards in a three-point loss to Lahainaluna in August in a rematch of last year’s Division-II state title game.

Kapaa has played for a state championship in three of the last four years but has yet to bring a title home to the Garden Isle. If they do it this year, expect to hear the name Baba Na-O called a lot come November.

The Warriors kick off the second round of KIF play tomorrow night at Vidinha Stadium under the lights against Kauai.