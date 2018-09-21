Rising Star: Kamehameha linebacker Akalea Kapono

HONOLULU (KHON2) - For this week's standout player, we head up the hill to Kamehameha Schools to check out one of the Warriors' impact playmakers on defense.

Senior linebacker Akalea Kapono is one of a core group of three-year varsity players.

He's got three sacks for the season to go along with seven tackles for loss for a Kamehameha defense that is allowing less than 19 points a game.

The Warriors are loaded with Kupono Blake and Ezra Evaimalo up front, hard-hitting Hoku Arias in the middle and Tiger Peterson free to roam where he wishes, but No. 9 is a guy opposing offenses have to be aware of every snap, or he'll be right in your face blowing up the play.

Kapono and the Warriors will celebrate homecoming with their only home game of the season against Farrington.