Rising Star: Kamehameha-Hawaii linebacker Tobey Lau

For decades, the University of Washington has reeled in some of Hawaii’s top linebackers. From Al Tufono to Ink Aleaga, Joe Lobendahn to Psalm Wooching and now Miki Ah You and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

There might be another on the horizon from the Big Island in Kamehameha-Hawaii freshman Tobey Lau.

Already 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Lau hasn’t had a problem making an impact from his first game on the varsity level against kids three years older.

No. 32 has been everywhere for the BIIF Division II champs, whether it’s dropping back in coverage, rushing the quarterback off the edge, or even lining up in the middle of the trenches, using his speed to get around bigger foes.

His versatility at such a young age is what makes him such an intriguing prospect with a bright future ahead. He’s already registered 39 tackles on the season with four sacks and an interception, and an injury to the starter has even forced him to take some snaps at running back, where he’s looked pretty good too, to the surprise of nobody who’s watched him all year.



He’ll get his first taste of the state tournament when the Warriors host Roosevelt in the first round a week from Saturday.