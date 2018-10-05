Rising Star: Iolani linebacker Lanakila Pei

Tonight, we head down the road to Kozuki Stadium, home of the Iolani Raiders and, more specifically, their 5-foot-9, 171-pound linebacker Lanakila Pei.

Now, he’s listed as a defensive back, but at Iolani, 171 pounds makes you a linebacker, and Pei has piled up some of the biggest katooshes we’ve seen all season.

Despite only two players weighing at least 200 pounds on defense, the Raiders are allowing just 11 points per game on defense thanks in large part to Pei, who has saved his best moments for the biggest games.

He had two picks, returning one for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble in a win over a then-ranked Waipahu squad, and in the big ILH head-to-head showdown vs. Damien, returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.

The Raiders can clinch a state tournament berth as early as this weekend, and if they do, No. 23 is a big reason why.

Catch Pei and the Raiders on Friday night in Kaneohe against the Castle Knights.