Rising Star: Farrington defensive end LaDravian Williams

If you’ve been to a Farrington football game this season, you’ve probably noticed this tall, athletic-looking beast of a player shooting off the edge of the Govs’ defense line.

That’s 6-foot-4, 205-pound LaDravian Williams, better known as Tugase.

A receiver in JV and a backup tight end last year, Williams has been a pleasant surprise to Govs Nation this year in his first season playing on the defensive side of the ball.

A linebacker-defensive end hybrid, Williams has not just played his way into a starting role, but has excelled in his new position and is now one of the guys coach Daniel Sanchez counts on each week.

He made the highlight reel in last week’s game against Mililani, returning a fumble 76 yards for a touchdown, showing off that athleticism that is getting him looks at the next level.

Sanchez says he shows up every day to work, has a great GPA, and is proof that if you believe in yourself and work hard and don’t give up, you can achieve anything.

The Govs will try to keep their season alive when they take on Campbell on Friday at John Kauinana Stadium.