Rising Star: Division I title game quarterbacks

Coach Brian Te‘o says the quarterbacks in this year’s Division I title game are both rising stars.

Iolani’s offense is lead by junior Tai-John Mizutani who passed for more than 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.

Mililani is paced by sophomore Dillon Gabriel who tallied more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns passing.

While both quarterbacks are relatively new to the state tournament, their teams are not. This game could be a shootout.

Mililani faces Iolani for the Division I state title 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.