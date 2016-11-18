Rising Star: Division I title game quarterbacks

Rising Star

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coach Brian Te‘o says the quarterbacks in this year’s Division I title game are both rising stars.

Iolani’s offense is lead by junior Tai-John Mizutani who passed for more than 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.

Mililani is paced by sophomore Dillon Gabriel who tallied more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns passing.

While both quarterbacks are relatively new to the state tournament, their teams are not. This game could be a shootout.

Mililani faces Iolani for the Division I state title 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aloha Stadium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
NOHBODY BETTER
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories