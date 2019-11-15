Rising Star: Campbell offensive coordinator Jaymason Lee

All season, we’ve spanned the state, from the Garden Isle to the Big Island looking for the next great prep football players.

But it’s not just football players who are rising stars. There are many coaches that make up a coaching staff and Hawaii is blessed with some of the very best football minds you will find anywhere.

One of them has taken over as the offensive coordinator at Campbell. Jaymason Lee, who still holds the single-game passing record as the only Castle quarterback to throw for more than 400 yards in a game, has helped the Sabers get back to the state tournament in the Open Division in his first year with the program.

Campbell is averaging nearly 30 points a game with Lee calling the plays and even put up 27 points against No. 1 Saint Louis, which is more than any other team against the Crusaders this season.

Lee has helped sophomore quarterback Blaine Hipa throw 29 touchdown passes, trailing only Kaimuki’s Jayden Maiava on Oahu.

Receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala leads the state in receiving yards despite missing a game and is not only on pace to break Kanawai Noa’s state career receiving record, but is the only receiver averaging more than 100 yards per game

The only defense Lee hasn’t figured out yet is OIA champion Kahuku, but the two teams will meet for a third time this season next week with a berth in the state championship game on the line.