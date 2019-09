Not many predicted the most competitive recruitment in the class of 2017 involving a Tagovailoa to be Kapolei’s Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.

The senior Kapolei defensive end saw his recruitment explode after a fantastic senior season for the Hurricanes, choosing to sign with Notre Dame Wednesday from 15 scholarship offers.

Myron saw his stock soar after his cousin Tua committed to Alabama back in May, compiling rides from USC, Oregon, and Washington among others.