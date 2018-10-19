On the Road with Radford Rams head coach Lon Passos

The Radford Rams are coming off a win at Nanakuli.

Head coach Lon Passos says the victory “felt great.” The team ended its season 2-8.

“It’s a big relief not only for me, but for the kids who’ve been on the team for the past three years,” he said. “I was real proud. The beginning of the season, we talked about changing the culture, not being the same, and I think the kids bought in. Then after we got that first win, now they felt little bit hungry for more.”

What’s in store for next season?

“We lose our quarterback. Both quarterbacks are seniors. But all running backs come back. We have come back, the O linemen, a few O linemen come back. Skill guys come back on offensive and defensive sides. I think we only lose about 15 or 16 seniors,” Passos said.

One thing’s for sure.

Passos said, “We’ve got to get better. We can’t stay the same, can’t be happy with two. Now we’ve got to get more.”