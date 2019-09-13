On the Road with Punahou quarterback Hugh Brady

Hugh Brady’s senior year has not gone according to plan. But just because he can’t play during his final year at Punahou School, doesn’t mean he can’t be a part of the team.

The Buffanblu star quarterback tore his ACL during his team’s Week 1 victory over Farrington and has been on the mend ever since.

“I just tried to plant and change direction pretty quick and kind of felt my knee pop and give out,” Brady recalled.

Admittedly, Brady’s immediate future was at a crossroads. In the span of just a few hours, his dream of being the starting quarterback for a contender in the race for a state title turned vanished.

“At first, it was a pretty tough few days after the injury,” Brady said. “But with my friends and my teammates and coaches, it was easy after that because they lifted me up and spirits and told me that it’s not the end of the season for me. It’s a good opportunity for me to coach and learn from a different perspective.”

Now roaming the sidelines with his coaches instead of the field with his teammates, Brady has put things in perspective. While this season may be lost from a playing standpoint, his future is still whatever he makes of it.

And having an opportunity to play at an Ivy League school such as the University of Pennsylvania, things can only get better for the senior.

“It is exciting. The coaches there are super supportive. They honored the scholarship,” he said. “I’m very excited to see what the future has in store.”