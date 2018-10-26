On the Road with Moanalua head coach Savaii Eselu

After an undefeated regular season, Na Menehune fell from grace last week, losing to Castle in the first round of the OIA playoffs.

It was a disappointing end to a spectacular season. Moanalua head coach Savaii Eselu says he’s proud of the program and what they accomplished this year.

“Definitely blessed all the way through, and hands down proud. This team and this coaching staff has brought Moanalua to different levels this year, and the sky’s the limit now. Who would have thought. We’ll see if we can do it again,” he said.

Eselu says focusing on communication was key.

“Communication was a challenge last year and we definitely stepped it up and the record showed,” he said.

Next year, Eselu is aiming for another undefeated season.

His plan for success: “Do not hold back, don’t hide anything, and just go for broke.”