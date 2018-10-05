On the Road with Kalani head coach Scott Melemai

Scott Melemai, head football coach for the Kalani Falcons, says positivity is a focus for himself and his football team.

“One of the things we wanted to work on with our football team is not only in football, but also being a part of the community,” he said. “In the off-season, we worked with certain groups, like the Special Olympics, we’ll help out. So almost everywhere we go, there’s people saying good things about our football program.”

On the field, “we have around 13 seniors, so we’re kind of young. We’re trying to rebuild this year, feels like. But we’re very close in many of our games that we played, so that’s good,” Melemai said.

“One of our main goals at Kalani for our football program is to be competitive and to win. One of our

main goals is to always make playoffs, always to play in November, and to see how far we can go and try

to do it the right way, to be proud of it, and the school to be proud of our football team.”