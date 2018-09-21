On the Road with Iolani's record-setting placekicker Mika Makekau

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Iolani School senior Mika Makekau set a state record for female kickers in Hawaii this past weekend in the team's 30-19 win over Damien Memorial School.

According to the historians at Hawaii Prep World, her 44-yard field goal in the second quarter now stands as the longest kick by a female in Hawaii prep football history.

She beat Darci Hata's extra point in 2002 for PAC-5 by nine yards.

Her kick also ranks second all-time in the nation, just four yards shy of tying the record set by Heidi Garrett of California 14 years ago.

"It feels super amazing. I couldn't be more grateful for all the guys on my team. I couldn't have done it without them," she said. "To be honest, I never knew I could do that in a real game. We practiced it at practice all the time, but I never thought I'd get the opportunity to kick it during the game."

Makekau took an interest in football as a freshman, inspired by her brother, Keoni-Kordell Makekau, who currently plays for Naval Academy.

"He was a senior, and I just wanted to play a year of football with him," she said.

Will she take her skills to the collegiate level?

"I've been in contact with some colleges," she said. "If I could go collegiately, then I'd be happy to set a new standard for girls. I think as long as you work hard, anyone can do it."

Up next, the Raiders play host to Radford Friday at 3:15 p.m.