Cover2’s Mark Veneri heads out to the westside of Oahu to catch up with former University of Hawaii receiver Jeremiah Cockheran.

In this week’s “On the Road” segment, Veneri talks shop with the current Kapolei High School receivers coach and reminisces about his playing days for the Warriors, including an unforgettable win over the University of Alabama.

Cockheran also talks about how he gives back to the next generation of local talent.