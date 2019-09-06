On the road with former Rainbow Warrior Kealoha Pilares

Former Damien and Rainbow Warrior standout Kealoha Pilares is back home in The islands to get back to his roots to raise his family

“We’re living on the mainland for so long. And it was very important for us (my family) to come home. Everything kind of planned out, I’m done playing football it’s just focusing on him (my son).”

Not only is Pilares enjoying life as a father, he’s also enjoying giving back to the next generation.

Helping out the team at Farrington High School was a rewarding experience for the former Carolina Panther.

“Coming from Kalihi and be raised in that community, I know they have a ton of pride. It gives them a taste of how pros actually train … if you can’t move, you can’t play.”

From hitting the beach to catch some waves to flying through the skies as a licensed pilot, Pilares has expanded his horizon past the gridiron.