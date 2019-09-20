On the Road with former Kamehameha, UH standout Beau Yap

There’s no place like home. And for former Rainbow Warrior defensive end Beau Yap,home is the Kamehameha-Kapalama campus.

“Coming back here, I had a sense of a need to give back to the next generation, especially for the Kamehameha kids,” Yap said.

A former prep standout for the Warriors, Yap seized the opportunity to represent his culture and the state of Hawaii at both high school and collegiate levels. But it wasn’t until his playing days were over did it occur to him that he should pay it forward – not just in football, but in the classroom for the players he helps coach at Kamehameha.

“A goal of mine is to not only get people to D1 football, but also to go to college. Because now after I graduated and now I’m in the workforce, I see how important getting a college degree really is,” he said.

Being an assistant for Kamehameha is a rewarding experience of Yap, who hopes to one day make the same type of impact his father, Boyd Yap, had on the local high school football scene.

“I would love to coach as long as possible, stay at the high school level. Maybe when I do have s family, coach in Pop Warner,” he said. “But I’m only coaching here (at Kamehameha), that’s for sure.”